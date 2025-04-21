10 hours ago

The 2025 Dada Joe annual football tournament came to an electrifying conclusion as Nkenkaasu ‘A’ won the tournament by defeating Nkwankwaa 1-0 in the final game.

The three-day exhilarating event, which started on Good Friday, produced some intense and exciting moments as the curtain was drawn on Sunday evening for its closure.

The semi-final matchups saw Nkenkaasu ‘A’ outclass and defeat Nkenkaasu ‘B’ to advance to the finals. Nkwaankwaa also knocked out Darso 2-1 to advance on Sunday after the semifinalists dominated the group stages on the opening two days.

In the third-place playoff game, Nkenkaasu ‘B’ ensured they ended the tournament with a bronze medal after a 3-0 win over Darso.

Nkenkaasu ‘A’ were crowned champions after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Nkwankwaa. A wonderfully executed strike from Phillip Yeboah in the 68th minute sealed a memorable victory for them.

Principal organizer of the Dada Joe Annual Tournament, Joseph Badu Boateng (Dada Joe), awarded the first place team, Nkenkaasu ‘A’ a staggering GHS 5,000 and a coveted trophy for their triumph, while second and third placed teams, Nkwankwaa and Nkenkaasu ‘B’ were given GHS 3,000 and GHS 2,000 respectively.

The Best Player of the tournament, Kennedy Donkor (Nkenkaasu ‘A’), and the Top Scorer of the tournament, Jeffery Danquah Williams (Nkenkaasu ‘B’), both received prizes and an ultimate prize of an all-paid expense trip to Dubai later this year, courtesy Dada Joe.

The Best Player of the Tournament, Kennedy Donkor, of Nkenkaasu ‘A’ speaking after the game praised Dada Joe for his unselfish effort to host the tournament and help some of the youth realize their dreams.

“It’s a special tournament and I think we’ve really enjoyed it. We’ve seen some prominent people promise us such tournaments but we never get to witness it. This tournament has helped the entire community and we’re so grateful to Dada Joe”, he said.

Tournament organizer,Joseph Adu Boateng (Dada Joe), also speaking after the tournament appreciated the effort of all the teams that were represented. He acknowledged the talent displayed throughout the three-day event and also emphasized on the importance of having the community come together for such a celebration.

“It was a great tournament, and I want to extend my warmest appreciation to the teams that participated and the eventual winners. This tournament has been a real eye-opener. I’m glad we’ve been able to bring the entire Offinso North constituency together for the Easter celebrations”.

When asked if the tournament will be held next year, Dada Joe answered, “Of course. It’s an annual thing, and we will definitely be delighted to watch the best players grace the tournament”.