The Senior Housemaster of Nkenkaasu Senior High School, Akwasi Opoku, has been suspended following allegations of misconduct involving three female students.

In a statement dated February 23, 2026, the school’s management said the decision was taken after a review of Mr. Opoku’s conduct.

According to the statement, his actions were considered unprofessional and were found to have brought the reputation of both the school and the Ghana Education Service into disrepute.

As a result, Mr. Opoku has been directed to step aside from his duties as Senior Housemaster with immediate effect, pending further investigations and consultations. Management has also instructed him to hand over his responsibilities to the Assistant Headmaster (Domestic).

The school indicated that additional measures would be determined after the completion of investigations into the matter.