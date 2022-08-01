1 hour ago

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling station executive at Nkonya in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region has been shot dead by unknown assailants.

Otixpres.com reports that the deceased, Daniel Abotsi Brempong, was a blood brother to the current Oti Regional NPP Research and Election's Officer.

The report said on Monday, August 1, 2022, the deceased informed relatives that he was going to his farm, only for some persons to report to the family that they had found his lifeless body in a pool of blood in the bush.

It said the deceased had gunshot wounds on his body.

It added the body has since been conveyed to the hospital morgue for autopsy while investigations have commenced to arrest the perpetrators.