2 hours ago

NPP MP for the Nkoranza North constituency in the Bono East Region, Hon. Derek Oduro (Rtd), has received the embarrassment of his life, when residents of Kranka community mercilessly chased him and his campaign team out of the town amidst booing.

The people were outburst by what they termed as the abysmal performance and continuous neglect by the MP after 14 years in parliament.

A video going viral on social media depicted how the dissident youth and some elders of the town lined up along the untarred streets of the town to boo the MP with the popular phrase from the VVIP ‘s song “Away!!!, Away!!!, Away!!!”

Realizing the degree of anger of the youth, Major Derek Oduro and his team quickly sped off for their own safety.

Pieces of information gathered from the Nkoranza North constituency indicate that the MP has fallen out of glory and lost the trust of the people including some of his own party executives, due to his nonperformance and the alleged show of arrogance.

They alleged that Mr. Oduro popularly known as “Dero” always attacks the chiefs and people of the Constituency anytime they raised concerns about the poor nature of their roads and the lack of development interventions.

He is on record to have said “when NPP came to power neither he nor President Nana Addo used grader to remove the bitumen from the roads in the constituency if the NDC had tarred those roads”.

The MP rebuked the people for allowing the NDC to do baseless propaganda with the roads and creating disaffection between him and the constituents.

“Even if their cars get stuck on the road and they are pushing the cars; they start calling my name “Dero”… “Dero” in vain”.

Meanwhile, Major Derick Oduro was in the Kranka community as part of his 2020 campaign to appeal to the chiefs and people to renew his mandate in December 7th general elections.

Efforts to speak with Major Derek Oduro proved unsuccessful as his cell phone number could not be reached even at the time of publication.

Source: Boateng Wonder