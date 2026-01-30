4 hours ago

The management of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) has paid a working visit to Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL), one of Jamaica’s largest and most prominent companies.

The delegation comprised the Authority’s Board Chairman and Technical Advisor to the Minister of Finance, Mr. Frederick Amissah, the Ag—Director-General of NLA, Mr. Mohammed Abdul-Salam, and a Board Member, Nana Obrempong Ameyaw Amponsem.

SVL facilitated the visit to strengthen international collaboration and explore strategic partnerships between the two institutions. The delegation was hosted by the Jamaican Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright, together with the leadership of SVL.

Discussions focused on business-to-business partnerships, market expansion opportunities, digital innovation, and investment-driven growth aimed at fostering sustainable development and mutual benefits for both organizations.

Hon. Delano Seiveright stated, “It was an absolute honour to meet the Ghana National Lottery Authority officials, where we had detailed discussions about why they are here in Jamaica. We are very keen on continuing to build the Jamaica–Ghana connection, and I commend Supreme Ventures for its active participation in Ghana’s lottery industry. We want to see more of that as we continue to grow”.

The Board Chairman of NLA, Mr. Frederick Amissah, who thanked the SVL team for facilitating the visit, emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral ties.

“We are hoping to take the Ghana – Jamaica relationship a step further and also establish historical links and business-to-business relationships so that we can move both nations forward.” He said.

The engagement demonstrates a growing interest in strengthening international partnerships and knowledge exchange between Ghana and Jamaica. Following productive discussions and high-level engagements, the visit is poised to lay a strong foundation for future collaboration that will foster innovation, attract investment, and promote mutual development for both countries.

Supreme Ventures Limited, recognized for exporting high-level technical expertise and operational excellence into Africa, with a proven track record in innovation, technology, and corporate governance across multiple sectors, is the technical service provider for Game Park Limited in Ghana, the operator of the online games Pick 1 and Pick 4.