16 hours ago

NLA Live Lotto draws is now televised on UTV

Management of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) has firmly rejected allegations that its Director-General, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, has reduced staff salaries while unlawfully increasing his own remuneration.

In a press release dated Friday, April 10, 2026, the Authority described the claims as false, misleading, and deliberately aimed at damaging the reputation of its leadership.

“The information circulating is inaccurate and has been distorted to tarnish the image of the Director-General,” the statement said.

Addressing the reports, management stressed that no decision has been taken to reduce staff salaries since the Director-General assumed office.

“At no point has the Director-General implemented a 13% salary reduction or any form of pay cut,” the Authority clarified.

It further explained that what has been misrepresented as a salary reduction is actually a negotiated increase, reached through a transparent and collaborative process involving all relevant stakeholders.

“What is being portrayed as a reduction is, in fact, an approved increase achieved through a verifiable and transparent negotiation process,” the statement added.

The NLA also dismissed claims that the Director-General had doubled his salary from GH¢38,000 to GH¢70,000, describing the allegation as entirely unfounded.

“No such increment has been effected,” management emphasised, noting that while salary adjustments may be under consideration, none have been implemented.

On the issue of rent allowances, the Authority refuted figures circulating in the public domain, stating that reports suggesting annual payments of $108,000 or $228,000 are inaccurate.

Additionally, the NLA warned that it will take legal action against individuals and media organisations responsible for spreading what it described as false information.

“The Director-General has instructed his lawyers to pursue legal action against media houses peddling these falsehoods,” the statement revealed.

Management has therefore urged the public to disregard the claims and maintain confidence in the leadership of the Authority.