3 hours ago

The management of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) has paid a working visit to Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL), one of Jamaica’s leading gaming and lottery companies, as part of efforts to deepen international cooperation and explore strategic partnership opportunities.

The delegation was led by the NLA’s Board Chairman and Technical Advisor to the Minister of Finance, Frederick Amissah. Other members included the Acting Director-General of the NLA, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, and Board Member, Nana Obrempong Ameyaw Amponsem.

Facilitated by Supreme Ventures Limited, the visit brought together senior officials from both countries, with the NLA delegation hosted by Jamaica’s Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright, alongside the leadership of SVL.

Discussions centred on potential business-to-business partnerships, market expansion, digital innovation, and investment-led growth, with a shared objective of promoting sustainable development and mutually beneficial outcomes for both institutions.

Addressing the meeting, Hon. Delano Seiveright described the engagement as productive and timely, noting Jamaica’s interest in strengthening ties with Ghana. He commended Supreme Ventures for its active involvement in Ghana’s lottery industry and expressed optimism about expanding cooperation between the two countries.

Frederick Amissah, in his remarks, thanked the leadership of SVL for hosting the delegation and emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between Ghana and Jamaica.

He said the NLA was keen on advancing historical, cultural, and business linkages that would create new opportunities and support long-term growth for both nations.

The visit underscores growing interest in cross-border collaboration and knowledge exchange, and is expected to pave the way for future partnerships aimed at driving innovation, attracting investment, and fostering shared development between Ghana and Jamaica.