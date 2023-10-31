1 hour ago

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) is inviting prospective lotto vendors to register with the Authority.

In a statement obtained by Ghanaguardian.com, the NLA stated that anyone wishing to operate and sell lottery products within the bounds of the National Lotto Act, 2006 (Act 722) and the Lotto Regulation, 2008 (L.I.1948) may register and benefit.

According to the release, application forms will be available from October 27, 2023, until November 17, 2023, at NLA Offices around the country.

It added that, the annual licensing cost has been lowered by the NLA Governing Board from one million five hundred thousand Ghana cedis to five hundred thousand cedis with an additional five thousand Ghana cedis in fees.

Below is the full statement: