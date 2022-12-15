3 hours ago

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) and the morocaine des jeux et des sports (Morocco) have entered into long-term collaboration which will strengthen the relations between the two state institutions and also help them achieve their core mandates and also increase revenue for their respective institutions.

Brief Background

On the sidelines of the just-ended African Lottery Association (ALA) conference held in Accra, Mr. Samuel Awuku, the Director General of the NATIONAL LOTTERY AUTHORITY engaged his counterpart from Morocco, Mr. Younes EL Mecharfi, the Director General of the MOROCAINE DES JEUX ET DES SPORTS on the need for the two institutions to collaborate and share ideas and improve business and help in achieving the overall objectives of the two institutions.

This conversation culminated into the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between these two institutions. The NLA has the mandate under the National Lottery Act 2006 (Act 722) to conduct, manage, operate, supervise and regulate lottery in the Republic of Ghana. MDJS on the other hand is a state lottery company with the mandate to operate lottery activities and sports betting in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The two parties declared their willingness to put together working teams made up of appropriate human resources, in order to work on projects of common interests to both parties.

The broad framework of the collaboration among other things will be to exchange periodic sales best practices, organization of working visits for the benefit of both parties and exchange of lottery certifications, technological innovations and developments.

Present were Madam Afumwaa Bruce, Director Legal and other NLA Management. Also Mr. Othmane Moudrik, the legal team and other management members of MDJS were also present.