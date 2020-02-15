1 hour ago

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) under Hon. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw has shown massive support and commitment to the unionization of staff of the Authority.

The Management on 12th February 2020 received Guidelines/Rules Governing the Standing Negotiation Committee (SNC) from three separate Unions namely:

1. Union of Industry, Commerce and Finance (UNICOF)

2. Industrial and Commercial Workers' Union (ICU), Ghana

3. Financial Business and Services Employees Union (FBSEU)

For the avoidance of doubt, these are three individual Unions currently doing their possible best to unionize Staff of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

Separate meetings were held between Management of NLA and the individual Unions on the 12th, 13th and 14th February 2020. The meetings were held under the chairmanship of Hon. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, the Director-General of NLA.

The Guidelines/Rules of the Standing Negotiation Committee from the FBSEU, ICU and UNICOF have been signed and adopted.

As part of the process, it is expected that the three Unions namely UNICOF, FBSEU and ICU shall furnish the NLA with copies of their List and Verification Forms signed by staff of the Authority indicating the Authorization of Union Dues Deduction from their Monthly Salaries.

It is important to state that so far:

1. None of the three Unions have completed the process of the unionization of the Staff of the Authority.

2. None of the three Unions have fulfilled all the criteria in relation to the bargaining power to negotiate on behalf of Staff of the Authority.

Management of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) would do everything possible to ensure the smooth and successful unionization of the staff of the Authority.

The Authority would cooperate fully and wholly with all relevant stakeholders in the unionization of the staff of the Authority.

Source: peacefmonline.com