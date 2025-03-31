11 hours ago

The Business Executive has honoured the Chief Internal Auditor of NLA, Mrs. Emmanuella Ephraim, with the prestigious Excellence Leadership in Risk Management and Internal Auditing Award at the Ghana Executive Management Awards (GETA).

Mrs. Ephraim received a certificate of honour and a plaque acknowledging her exceptional leadership in risk management and internal auditing.

Mrs. Ephraim, whose dedication, strategic vision, and impact at the NLA earned her the recognition, dedicated the award to her team.

The Ghana Executive Management Awards scheme recognizes outstanding leadership, innovation, teamwork, and organizational impact, fostering a culture of excellence and healthy competition among Ghana's businesses.