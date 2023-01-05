4 hours ago

Ghana Police Service and Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) have debunked claims of the whereabouts of some 48 alleged terrorists.

In a joint statement, they said “No supposed terrorists have been arrested by the Police and the Ghana Immigration Service, and there is certainly no blame game going on between the two state security agencies as is being falsely claimed by the Ghanaian Times Newspaper.”

48 alleged ‘terrorists’ missing?

According to the Ghanaian Times Newspaper, confusion has erupted over the whereabouts of 48 foreigners who were arrested in connec­tion with alleged terrorism and other fraudulent acts in September, last year.

While the police claimed the suspects were handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in the Ejisu Municipality to deal with them, the latter insists the police handled the matter.

Those arrested are not terrorists

The joint statement, however, admitted there was an arrest but the suspects are not terrorists.

“We would like to put on record, for the avoidance of any doubt, that some 48 foreign nationals were arrested by the police and the Immigration in two separate operations at Ekyem, Achiase and Akokoamong near Ejisu in the Ashanti Region in September 2022 for engaging in illegal Network Marketing (QNET).” A portion of the statement said

Read the below full statement

1. The attention of the Police Service and Immigration Service has been drawn to a publication by the Ghanaian Times Newspaper - on the front page and page 12 - of Thursday, January 5, 2023, which story has also since then been carried by other media houses alleging that there is a blame game between the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Immigration Service over the whereabouts of some 48 alleged terrorists.

2. We wish to state categorically that the said publication is false and should be disregarded. No supposed terrorists have been arrested by the Police and the Ghana Immigration Service, and there is certainly no blame game going on between the two state security agencies as is being falsely claimed by the Ghanaian Times Newspaper.

3. We would like to put on record, for the avoidance of any doubt, that some 48 foreign nationals were arrested by the police and Immigration in two separate operations at Ekyem, Achiase and Akokoamong near Ejisu in the Ashanti Region in September 2022 for engaging in illegal Network Marketing (QNET).

4. All 48 suspects were profiled in line with the standard operating procedures of our two institutions and were repatriated to their various home countries between September 26th and September 29, 2022.

5. We would like to urge the public, especially the media, to be circumspect in their use of the term “terrorists” and avoid using the word loosely and irresponsibly, thus create unwarranted fear and panic in a peaceful society such as ours.

6. Our two state security institutions continue to collaborate and partner with each other in the discharge of our respective mandates for the good of our beloved country.