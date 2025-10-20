3 hours ago

The Ministry of Health has clarified that while all Agenda 111 hospital projects remain active, none of the completed structures is currently ready for use as a functioning health facility.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, the Ministry’s spokesperson, Tony Goodman, explained that the ambitious rollout of the project under the previous administration led to overlapping challenges that now require careful review and coordination.

According to him, about $400 million has been spent so far, but most of the hospitals are incomplete or lack essential medical installations and equipment.

“If we had taken our time, that amount could have built about 20 fully furnished hospitals,” Mr. Goodman said. “Because we rushed, funds were released to multiple contractors at once, and many projects started without adequate planning.”

“Some facilities are at 80 to 90 percent completion,” he noted. “A team from AESL has inspected them and briefed the Minister on the state of progress.”

“The NPP could not complete the project within four years, and in just nine months, people are saying we haven’t done anything. Any new administration must first assess before continuing,” he emphasized.

He revealed that the Architectural and Engineering Services Limited (AESL) has completed a technical assessment of all sites and submitted detailed reports to the Minister of Health to guide next steps.Mr. Goodman added that the current administration inherited major structural and financial issues, including the absence of dedicated funding for the initiative.He further disclosed that the Agenda 111 project has now been moved from the Office of the President to the Ministry of Health to ensure improved oversight, accountability, and auditing.

His clarification follows comments by former Health Minister Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, who urged the government to communicate clear timelines for completing the hospitals and cautioned against using ongoing audits as a reason for delays.

Launched in 2021, the Agenda 111 initiative seeks to build 111 hospitals nationwide to enhance access to healthcare, especially in underserved districts and regions.