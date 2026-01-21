5 hours ago

Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye has strongly rejected claims that his country relied on black magic to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, insisting the Teranga Lions’ success was built purely on discipline, focus and performance on the pitch.

Speaking to Spanish radio station COPE, the Villarreal player addressed the rumours that have circulated widely on social media since Senegal’s dramatic 1–0 victory over Morocco in the final, a match decided by Gueye’s own extra-time strike.

The final was overshadowed by a series of tense moments, including a brief confrontation involving Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, whose towel placed near his goal sparked protests from Moroccan players.

“Yes, I saw the clips after the match,” Gueye said. “I don’t know why they did that. During the game, many things happened, including the towel incident and the refereeing.”

Despite the controversy, Gueye was clear in dismissing suggestions that Senegal turned to supernatural means to gain an edge.

“No, none of that is true,” he said. “After the match, the most important thing for us was the win we achieved, giving Senegal its second star.”

The 27-year-old also explained why Senegal’s players showed little reaction when Morocco’s Brahim Diaz missed a late penalty in regulation time, an incident that proved pivotal.

“We had to keep our concentration,” Gueye explained. “In matches like that, discipline is everything.”

Gueye’s decisive goal in extra time sealed Senegal’s second AFCON title and capped a tournament that will live long in the nation’s memory. For the midfielder, the moment was deeply personal.

“Right now, it’s the best goal of my career, because of the importance of the match,” he said. “After I scored, many things came to my mind. It felt like a childhood dream. I cried with joy.”

As debate continues around the dramatic final, Gueye’s message is simple: Senegal’s triumph, he says, was earned through football, not folklore.