Ghanaian gospel artist Evangelist Diana Asamoah has come under fire from Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, the founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries.

The verbal attack follows Diana Asamoah's comments on UTV's United Showbiz, where she questioned the authenticity of fellow pastor Reverend Kwabena Asiamah, also known as the Ajaguraja movement.

Speaking in an Interview with Oman Channel, Prophet Kumchacha expressed his displeasure with Diana Asamoah's remarks and resorted to using derogatory language against her.

“Have you seen any decent woman who respects herself and will come on social media to come and misbehave by insulting people before? That is why there is a saying that when you live in a glass house you don’t throw stones.

“Diana Asamoah has insulted me several times and it is because she wants to trend and we will help her to trend also, yes, she wants to trend.

“As for her issue with Ajagurajah, if it was Ajagurajah who offended her then this wouldn’t have been an issue, but in this case, Ajagurajah was sitting his somewhere and you a woman…as Proverbs 9:13 says any foolish woman likes talking… any foolish woman like Diana Asamoah likes talking and doesn’t have sense,” he fumed

He urged her to focus on finding a life partner instead of meddling in the affairs of others. Kumchacha argued that no respectable woman would resort to social media to insult people and suggested that Diana Asamoah's intention was to seek attention.

“Diana Asmaoah this is not important, she should find someone and marry, her face is outmoded, she is grown. She doesn’t have any enticing qualities.

The self-acclaimed man of God went on to use disparaging and unprintable words on Diana Asamoah.