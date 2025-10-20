3 hours ago

Former manager of dancehall icon Shatta Wale, Sammy Flex, has refuted widespread social media claims that equipment was stolen during the artiste’s massive ShattaFest concert at Black Star Square on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

Speaking in an interview with Hitz FM, Sammy Flex clarified that the alleged “theft” of a stage monitor was actually the result of a technical glitch, not a criminal act.

“Nothing was stolen. The confusion came from a momentary technical issue,” he explained. “The crowd was so huge that some cables got disconnected, causing the monitors to go off temporarily.”

He noted that the stage area became overcrowded, making it difficult for the technical team to manage the setup properly. To prevent further damage, engineers removed some electrical components from the stage for safety.

Sammy Flex further explained that the MC’s announcement — asking for the monitor to be “returned” — was misinterpreted by many in the audience as a report of theft.

“That announcement wasn’t about a stolen item. It was just a call to get the monitor back on stage so the performance could continue,” he clarified.

Despite the misunderstanding, the show continued smoothly, delivering electrifying performances that thrilled fans throughout the night.

The concert, which drew record-breaking crowds, has been praised as one of Shatta Wale’s biggest-ever homegrown events, solidifying his unmatched connection with fans across Ghana.