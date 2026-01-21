4 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association says there have been no recent approaches from England-based forwards Eddie Nketiah or Callum Hudson-Odoi regarding a possible switch of international allegiance to the Black Stars.

Speaking on Accra-based Akoma FM, GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum said he was unaware of any new discussions involving the two players, both of whom have previously been linked with Ghana.

“To my knowledge, I am not aware of Eddie Nketiah or Odoi approaching the Black Stars,” Asante Twum said. “Four years ago, the coach did make contact with these players, but it didn’t materialise at the time.”

Speculation around dual-nationality players has intensified in recent months as Ghana step up preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, Asante Twum stressed that head coach Otto Addo has not indicated any renewed interest in the pair.

“Otto Addo has not informed me of any further discussions with them as of now,” he added. “If the coach identifies a player he wants to call up, we will reach out.”

The GFA official also clarified the process involved should any nationality switch be pursued in the future, insisting that such matters are handled formally and in line with FIFA regulations.

“In cases of nationality switches, the FA will initiate the process and ensure it is properly handled,” he said.

Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi, both products of the English football system, have long been admired by Ghanaian fans, but for now, the Black Stars’ focus remains on building with the players already in the set-up as they prepare for their fifth appearance at the World Cup.