58 minutes ago

The morning show host, Captain Smart, an ardent critic of the government, was arrested on Wednesday evening, October 19, after the close of work.

His arrest was because he recently tagged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as being actively involved in illegal mining due to his failure to call some of his officials to order.

According to reports by his media organizers and some eyewitnesses, the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) formerly BNI, picked him up for questioning. He was, however, released hours after his arrest.

Many termed the arrest as an attempt to silence him, others have posited that a culture of silence has resurrected under the leadership of Akufo-Addo.

Broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, in a lengthy Instagram post, called out the government for attempting to silence persons who dare to expose the rot and corruption under the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He urged citizens to speak up and not be discouraged by the attempts to silence them.

He cited Captain Smart as an example of the government's target.

Read KKD's statement below:

Sometimes joyfully, other times painfully but if you claim you are in a democracy, let the people speak their minds, for without freedom of speech we will never hear the truth.

No citizen of ???????? must be silenced.

We may wish every person in power does only good and lawful things. Unfortunately, the reality isn't so. The promises and practices are oft enemies.

This is why the governed, especially the fourth estate, must speak truth to power to nudge leadership, and citizens, to do the right thing and call public attention to clear and present danger for urgent redress.

No person can silence truth. You may try but you can never silence truth forever.

Take all the praise you want whilst in power.

Remember that praise will not show you the wrong you do to our nation nor your neighbour. Most praise-singers only humour you and lick your backside for their selfish ends. Listen to the good about you as well as the bad, and you will learn much to do better.

To harrass, silence or harm those who tell you the truth, disagree with you, tell the truth about you or are just not impressed with you has never made anyone greater, more popular nor more powerful. It rather empowers and elevates the teller of truth whether they dispense it from a bottle of sugar or salt, refined or raw.