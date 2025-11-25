59 minutes ago

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Shamima Muslim has assured Ghanaians that no citizen should feel threatened or intimidated when exercising their constitutional freedoms, especially the right to protest and petition the government.

Her remarks followed the submission of a petition to President John Dramani Mahama calling for the removal of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng.

The petition was presented after a public march dubbed “Agro Ne Fom,” organised by a group of citizens who argue that the Special Prosecutor has failed to effectively deliver on his mandate.

Apostle Abraham Larbi Lincoln, lead convenor of the demonstration, said the protest sought to highlight what the group considers inefficiencies within the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Receiving the petition on behalf of the President, Shamima Muslim reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to protecting civil liberties, particularly the right to free expression and peaceful assembly.

“It is good when people exercise their constitutional right to freedom of expression. His Excellency has assured all citizens—across the political divide—that he is a president who believes firmly in the rights of the people,” she said.

“No citizen must feel fearful in expressing their rights. Your demonstration today is simply an activation of our constitution, which is a living document,” she added.