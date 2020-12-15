2 hours ago

Maverick politician Kennedy Agyapong has that that no man born of a woman can overturn the declaration made by the Electoral Commission led by Jean Mensa making Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the President-elect in the just-ended elections.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that they cannot accept the verdict of the 2020 election as declared by the Electoral Commission claiming widespread irregularities as their reason.

According to the party, it is currently taking an audit of their pink sheet and will communicate their next line of action, indicating that they will fight until the true verdict of the people is declared.

In an audio of the voice of Larry Gbevlo Lartey which has gone viral on social media, the former Military man is heard saying that everything will be done humanly possible to ensure that the verdict is overturned.

But speaking on Accra-based Net2TV, the Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong sent a stern warning to former National Security Coordinator Larry Gbevlo-Lartey that he should be reminded that he is not the only person in Ghana who knows how to use a gun.

“We are monitoring you 27 over the 24 hours we are watching you. Nobody is scared of anyone here. You say any man born of a woman, I’m also daring you that any man born of a woman cannot overturn the decision from the EC. You’re joking, do you think you are the only one who has a gun,” he fumed on the show.