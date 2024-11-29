20 minutes ago

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Dwumfuor, has assured that no journalist will be restricted by the Electoral Commission (EC) in covering the December 7 elections.

According to him, every journalist would have access to all processes without hindrance.

“We want to assure all journalists that they will have full access to cover the elections without any interference. The EC cannot restrict media coverage if we are to maintain transparency and accountability throughout the process,” Mr. Dwumfuor stated.

He explained that restricting media access would undermine the integrity of the election process, depriving it of transparency and limiting access to critical information.

“The EC must give unfettered access to the media at all levels of voting and the collation of ballots. Transparency is key to ensuring a fair process,” he added.

Mr. Dwumfuor further revealed that GJA, together with the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), was working on a proposal for the EC to clarify the role of the media in this election.

“We are finalizing our proposal and will present it to the EC by the end of today,” he confirmed.

It was noted in a memo from the EC dated November 25, 2024 that only eight media organizations would be accredited to cover collation activities in the constituencies.

However, Mr. Dwumfuor in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, encouraged journalists to remain calm.

“Restricting media access will not serve the best interest of transparency, accountability, and access to information. These are all critical to the success of the elections and the fight against misinformation and disinformation, which is a significant concern this year,” he said.

Mr. Dwumfuor urged all stakeholders to remain responsible.

“Let us all be guided by our godly responsibilities and not be selective in how we handle media access. We are committed to working with the EC to ensure that no one will be restricted,” he concluded.