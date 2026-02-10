6 hours ago

Asante Kotoko chairman of the Interim Management Committee, Nana Apinkrah Akwasi Awuah, has thrown down the gauntlet to the players ahead of Sunday’s Super Clash against Hearts of Oak, insisting that excuses will not be accepted.

The Porcupine Warriors go into Ghana’s biggest domestic fixture amid uncertainty, following the departure of head coach Karim Zito last night. Zito stepped down on Monday, a day after Kotoko were eliminated from the MTN FA Cup at the Round of 16 stage, losing 4–2 on penalties to Aduana FC after a goalless draw.

Addressing the squad during a training session on Tuesday, Nana Apinkrah urged the players to quickly put recent disappointments behind them and rise to the occasion against their fiercest rivals.

“We can’t afford further excuses. It’s redemption time, and let’s leave the past behind and focus on what is ahead,” he told the players.

“We must redeem ourselves on Sunday,” he added.

The message was clear: regardless of the absence of a permanent head coach, the responsibility now lies with the players to deliver on the pitch.

Sunday’s encounter against Hearts of Oak will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00 GMT. As ever, pride, pressure and passion will collide as Ghana’s most storied rivals meet once again, and this time, Kotoko have been told there is no room for excuses.