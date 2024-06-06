14 minutes ago

Ghanaian actor Akwasi Boadi, known as Akrobeto, has shared his thoughts on the accident involving his colleague LilWin, which led to the tragic passing of a 3-year-old boy named Tawiah Ampomah.

He remarked that LilWin's involvement in the accident and his subsequent actions do not reflect positively on his public image and societal standing.

Akrobeto applauded the Ghana Police Service's decision to detain LilWin for questioning, emphasizing that the country's laws apply equally to all, regardless of their prominence.

Speaking on UTV, Akrobeto shared advice for fellow celebrities, urging them to conduct themselves in a manner that sets a positive example for admirers.

He stressed the impartiality of the law, stating, "Upon your release from remand, it's important to make wise decisions because, in Ghana, no one is above the law. We, as public figures, must lead lives that inspire others, avoiding such incidents.

"When you deviate from the right path, the law will intervene without exception. Pastor Owusu Bempah, for instance, was taken into custody and subsequently issued an apology. There have been others who have faced legal consequences for their actions," he said in Twi.

Meanwhile, LilWin was detained by police on Monday, June 3, 2024, after being discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. He has been granted bail of GH¢50,000, and the case has been adjourned to June 27, 2024.

About the accident:

The tragic incident involving LilWin occurred on May 25, 2024, near Grace Baptist Church in Amakom, Kumasi. LilWin's vehicle collided head-on with another, resulting in injuries to several passengers and the heartbreaking loss of a 3-year-old child.

All injured parties, including LilWin, were swiftly transported to the Accident and Emergency Unit of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. Despite his injuries, the actor showed resilience by attending the premiere of his new movie, "A Country Called Ghana," at the KNUST CCB Auditorium later that day.

In response to the tragedy, LilWin's management team pledged their unwavering support to the grieving family in their time of sorrow.

