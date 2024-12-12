2 hours ago

Kwadwo Twum Boafo, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, has re-emphasized the commitment of the incoming Mahama government to dealing with corruption and related activities in the Akufo-Addo administration.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, Twum Boafo stated that unlike the Akufo-Addo administration, which in his view targeted and persecuted members of the erstwhile Mahama government, the incoming Mahama government will conduct due diligence and only prosecute those who are found to have acted in contravention of the country’s laws on corruption and resource mismanagement.

In an interview with TV3, the leading member of the National Democratic Congress detailed the struggles he was subjected to under the government, which included persecution, financial, and personal losses.

Twum Boafo’s horrible experience at the hands of authorities involved a staggering thirty-four (34) compulsory visits to the Economic and Organised Crime Office in two years over allegations of corruption while he served as CEO of the Free Zones Authority.

As a subject of government-sponsored investigation and persecution, Twum Boafo recollects that he was placed on a travel ban and had to seek permission whenever he wanted to travel out of the country.

These attacks by officers of the state, Twum Boafo says, brought him untoward hardship and took a toll not only on his health but also on that of his family.

“As a victim of what they put many people through, I won't sit here and be diplomatic about it. I'm one of the victims of the DDEP. I'm a civil engineer who hasn't worked for eight years. I left Free Zones in disgrace despite the kind of work I did there. I went to EOCO thirty-four times. For over two years, I was harassed and hounded, and my name was on the Immigration shortlist not to be allowed to travel.

“Anytime I wanted to travel outside, I had to seek permission. They delved into everything I had done at Free Zones, including building a wall. The Free Zones head office is one of my legacies. I was pilloried because I was speaking against Akufo-Addo in the run-up to the elections,” he said.

Twum Boafo was quick to add that, unlike the Akufo-Addo government, the Mahama government will not engage in persecution but rather investigate and subject corrupt officials of the Akufo-Addo government to the full rigours of the law.

He stated that the incoming Mahama administration will investigate the myriad of corruption scandals witnessed under Akufo-Addo and ensure that probity and accountability are achieved.

“The Ghanaian citizen will not be taken for granted anymore. I'm humbled because for those of us who dabble in politics, Ghanaians have shown that they can't be fooled,” he said.

In the 2024 presidential race, former President Mahama, who was the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, won the race according to the results declared by the Electoral Commission. He beat 12 other candidates with 56.55% of the total valid votes.

His closest contender, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party, obtained 41.61% of the total valid votes cast.