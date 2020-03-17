1 hour ago

Controversies surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic is getting increasingly flaming as President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso, has slammed some Ghanaian prophets after they indicated of having a cure for the virus.

While topnotch medics are still struggling at the international levels to find a cure for the deadly coronavirus, some men of God in Ghana have been bragging about having found a remedy.

The first to have made the assertion is controversial prophet, Bishop Daniel Obinim, who recently launched a bottled oil branded ‘Coronavirus’. The said product which he claimed could repel the deadly disease was being sold for GH₵200.

Aside Angel Obinim, leader of Cosmos Affran Ministries, Prophet Cosmos Affran Walker, has also revealed that, God had given him the cure for the novel coronavirus. According to him, drinking a half cup of seawater, rubbing some on the body and rinsing the nose cures COVID-19 instantly.

But Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso who sees otherwise, has urged all Ghanaians not to entertain any such 'stupidity' and 'devilish' acts from the so-called prophets who are nothing but charlatans.

Speaking in an interview on Efa Woho, a flagship morning show program aired on Accra based Dadi FM Tuesday, he said the whole world is at 'war' and this is not the time for 'nonsense and stupidy'. He termed such pastors as 'crooks' and 'criminals'.

"...This is not the time for us to listen to nonsense and stupidity. No one has a cure, these guys are crooks, criminals ..I would have caused their arrest if I have the power to do so. It's a lie, it's from the devil, it's demonic and satanic and we shouldn't entertain these things", Rev Manso told host, Abena Opokuaa Awhenie.

He described the matter as 'life and death' and dared the said pastors claiming to have the cure, to willingly contract the disease and first treat themselves with the so-called anointing oils before they sell them out to people.

"We're getting serious here, we're in a 'war' time. Let's not tolerate any such things. It's a matter of life and death. The economy is globally falling and airlines are being grounded, everything is virtually coming to a halt. Those people saying they have a cure should get the disease first and apply the oils before coming out to say their nonsense stuff", he challenged.