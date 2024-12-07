38 minutes ago

The Central East Police Command in charge of Kasoa and its environs has indicated its preparedness for the Election 2024 and vowed to clamp down on any act of thuggery before, during and after the elections.

DCOP Joseph Owusu-Bempah, the Regional Commander, indicated that they had identified some suspected thugs within Kasoa and some adjoining areas and were monitoring their activities closely.

He said although the area had been largely peaceful, the Command had received complaints and counter complaints on planned hooliganism from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democracy Congress (NDC).

“We are ready to contain any activity of thuggery and anybody who tries to destabilise the election and the peace of the region will face the full rigours of the law,” he cautioned.

DCOP Owusu-Bempah served the notice in a statement delivered on his behalf at the last meeting of the Central Regional Coordinating Council in Cape Coast.

He announced that 1,422 police personnel had been deployed to maintain peace and order in the 731 polling stations under the Command.

Additionally, some 17 rapid response teams would also be on the ground to respond to distress calls.

DCOP Emmanuel Teye-Cudjoe, the Central North (Assin Fosu enclave) Police Commander, also expressed the readiness of his men for both the exercise and the Christmas season.

He, in a statement delivered on his behalf, indicated that they were collaborating with other agencies to identify and deal with potential threats.

They had also embarked on community engagements to encourage citizens to report suspected cases of criminal activities, he said.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) in the Region has also indicated its readiness for Saturday’s exercise.

Mr Saddique Wahid, the Deputy Regional Director, said the region had received all the necessary logistics and materials and had distributed them to the various districts offices of the EC.