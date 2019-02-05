14 hours ago

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, says Ghana will ensure that no telecommunications operator gains an early advantage in the deployment of fifth-generation (5G) mobile services.

Speaking on the sidelines of Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, the minister explained that the government intends to implement a coordinated nationwide rollout in which all telecom operators launch 5G services simultaneously.

According to him, the policy is meant to guarantee fair competition within the telecommunications industry and prevent any operator from securing a dominant position by deploying next-generation network infrastructure ahead of others.

“I have been clear in my policy direction to the regulator. One network will not roll out 5G. All networks will roll out 5G on the same day,” Mr George said.

“We will have a national launch that will carry everybody.”

National Roaming Framework Planned

The minister indicated that the strategy will be supported by an upcoming spectrum auction by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

Under the proposed licensing conditions, companies that obtain 5G spectrum will be required to participate in a national roaming arrangement, allowing competing operators to access their infrastructure at cost for a limited period.

Mr George explained that the framework would prevent unfair advantages in situations where one telecom operator secures spectrum earlier than others.

“If telecom company ‘A’ gets the licence and telecom company ‘B’ doesn’t, company ‘A’ will have to allow company ‘B’ to roam on its 5G sites at a cost price until they can condition their network,” he noted.

Minister Challenges NGIC Claims

His remarks follow claims by Next-Gen Infraco (NGIC) that it had received regulatory confirmation allowing it to begin commercial wholesale 4G and 5G services.

However, Mr George described those assertions as misleading, arguing that the company’s limited number of deployed sites cannot be considered a full rollout.

“In Greater Accra alone, we have over 1,600 cell sites. So if someone has about 43 sites and says they have rolled out in Greater Accra, or two cell sites in the Ashanti Region and says they have rolled out 5G, how is that a rollout?” he questioned.

Telecom Sector Expansion

He further disclosed that the company is currently in, including outstanding payments owed to the regulator since September last year.Beyond the 5G rollout plans, the government is also pursuing regulatory reforms aimed at encouraging investment and improving telecommunications infrastructure across Ghana.

The minister said new policy measures, including technology neutrality and revised quality-of-service benchmarks, have already encouraged major operators such as MTN Ghana and Telecel Ghana to accelerate network expansion.

Both companies have announced plans to deploy hundreds of additional cell sites this year to strengthen coverage and improve service quality nationwide.

According to Mr George, these developments reflect the government’s broader effort to reposition regulation as a tool for enabling innovation and growth within Ghana’s evolving digital economy.