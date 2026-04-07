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The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced that no trading activities will be permitted on the Kaneshie footbridge once planned rehabilitation works are completed.

Speaking on Breakfast Daily on Channel One TV on April 6, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, Head of Public Affairs at AMA, confirmed the assembly’s plans to permanently remove traders from the bridge.

He emphasised that authorities have prepared alternative arrangements for the traders displaced by the restriction.

“I can assure you that when the bridge is completed, we will not allow traders on it as before. The mayor has personally engaged with the traders and supported their relocation. We have identified space for many of them in nearby markets, which will allow them to continue their businesses without compromising safety on the bridge.” he said

He further explained that the AMA will maintain a strong presence to enforce the no-trade regulation.

“Our men will be stationed there to prevent any form of illegal activities in the area, particularly trading on the bridge. This measure is to ensure the safety of pedestrians and uphold public order,” he added.

The Kaneshie footbridge was closed on April 2 for urgent rehabilitation after its deteriorating condition raised safety concerns. The AMA has projected that the repair works will last several months, with full completion expected to improve both structural integrity and pedestrian safety.