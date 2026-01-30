10 hours ago

Ghanaian rapper Showboy has dismissed reports that he was arrested for allegedly blackmailing music promoter Davido GH, insisting that police officers instead attempted to detain him over what they described as the publication of false information.

The confrontation unfolded around 10:30 a.m. on January 30, when videos surfaced online showing a heated exchange between the artiste and a team of officers who had entered his home.

In the viral clips, Showboy is heard ordering the officers to leave his residence while challenging their authority and demanding to see an arrest warrant.

Additional footage later showed him inside a vehicle, still visibly defiant, as onlookers questioned the legality of the operation. At the time of the incident, the Ghana Police Service had not issued any official communication explaining the attempted arrest.

Reacting to the controversy, Showboy firmly rejected the blackmail allegations circulating on social media.

“It is completely false that they came for me over blackmail,” he said. “Seven police officers came claiming I had published false news. When my lawyer asked them to point out what I had posted that was false, they couldn’t mention anything. I told them plainly — go to a judge. If a judge agrees, get a warrant. Without a warrant, there will be no arrest.”

The episode has since ignited widespread discussion online, with many users questioning police procedure and expressing concerns about civil liberties, free speech, and due process.