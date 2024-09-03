30 minutes ago

Danish-born Ghanaian teenager Noah Nartey has signed a three-year contract extension with Danish Superliga side Brondby IF, solidifying his place at the club until at least 2027.

At just 18 years old, Nartey has quickly emerged as a talented midfielder, attracting interest from several European clubs.

Despite the interest, Brondby was keen to secure Nartey's future, recognizing his rapid progress from their Masterclass youth academy to the first team.

His technical ability and strong mentality have earned him a regular starting spot, where he has impressed both teammates and coaches.

Carsten V. Jensen, Brondby's sporting director, praised Nartey's development and emphasized the club's commitment to nurturing homegrown talent as a foundation for long-term success.

Nartey expressed his gratitude for the club's trust, saying, "I am incredibly happy that Brondby IF shows their trust in me."

Though he has represented Denmark at various youth levels, his Ghanaian heritage leaves the possibility open for him to represent Ghana in the future.