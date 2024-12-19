5 hours ago

The Precious Minerals Marketing Company Limited (PMMC) is insisting that, allegation that certain political figures attempted to smuggle gold bars out of Ghana is false.

According to the Managing Director, Nana Akwasi Awuah, there is no way anybody can smuggle gold bars through PMMC.

Nana Akwasi disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, emphasising that, this is due to the transparency with which PMMC operates.

He has therefore admonished the general public to disregard reports of the alleged smuggling.

“I can emphatically tell you that it is false, and I have told you that there is a paper trail for all of this. There is a documentary evidence for all of this. Once you bring the gold through PMMC, there is too much transparency, you can’t hide anything about it.

“Everybody in the industry or has knowledge about our operations is aware that there is no way anybody can smuggle gold through PMMC because there is full transparency due to our robust system,” he said.

His comment comes after the National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yammin allegedly led a group to attack the National Assay Centre at the Aviance Cargo Terminal in Accra.

The mob reportedly tried to seize bullion bars which according to PMMC were intended for processing by the Bank of Ghana(BoG) under the false belief that the gold was being secretly smuggled out of the country by political figures.

However, the Managing Director has categorically rejected the accusations, reassuring the public that the PMMC’s procedures are designed to maintain full accountability and prevent any illicit activities.

“We input every thing and we do not work alone. We have GRA, Customs, NACOB, Aviation security so you have several state agencies in place. So it beats my imagination that anyone would think people will smuggle gold through PMMC,” he added.