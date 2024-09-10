25 minutes ago

The running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, has dismissed calls for the shooting and killing of people engaging in illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

In a viral video captured on a campaign platform, NAPO is heard accusing the opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), of hypocrisy over their stance on galamsey issues.

According to him, because the NDC wants power, they are calling for a shoot-and-kill approach to end illegal mining, which he thinks is not appropriate. Hence, nobody will be shot and killed; instead, an appropriate way of mining will be found.

“The time they wanted vote, they said when they come, they would leave the galamseyers alone. But now they want to tell NPP people that we should shoot and kill galamseyers.

“Tell NDC that, no way. We won’t shoot them today or tomorrow. The truth is that God, who created the world, placed the gold under the ground, and it is the job of the government to establish community mining schemes for everybody to work peacefully.

“What we don’t like is for someone to mine on the water bodies because if we don’t get water to drink, we will die as a nation,” NAPO is heard saying in the viral video.