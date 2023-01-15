6 hours ago

Femi Ogunrombi, well known as Papa Ajasco in Nollywood, has died.

Husseini Shaibu, a theater professional, reported the news of the actor's passing to the public.

In a post, the theatre practitioner wrote, “I have just been reliably informed that the ethnomusicologist, former Music Instructor with #NATIONALTROUPE and one time stand in for the ‘Papa Ajasco’ character on the popular #waleadenugaprod comic series ‘Papa Ajasco’ Mr. Femi Ogunrombi is dead.”

The cause of his death, at the time of filing this report, is unknown.

The late Femi Ogunrombi was known for his role in the Wale Adenuga comedy series that featured Mama Ajasco, Pa James, Miss Pepeye, Boy Alinco, among others.

Femi Ogunrombi took over the character, Papa Ajasco when the former character, Abiodun Ayoyinka pulled out of the show.