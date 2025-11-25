55 minutes ago

Popular Nigerian actor and content creator Odira Nwobu has reportedly died in South Africa after suffering complications related to a sudden health crisis during a business trip.

Sources say Nwobu had travelled with fellow entertainer Daddy Billy when he began experiencing worrying symptoms. About three days before his death, he reportedly suffered episodes of intense, irregular heartbeat. He was rushed to a local pharmacist, where his blood pressure was found to be extremely high.

Emergency medication was administered, bringing him temporary relief.

Despite the initial improvement, Nwobu continued to struggle with severe fatigue and difficulty walking. His team later decided to end their engagements early to allow him to return home and recuperate.

However, in the early hours of the day he passed, the actor is said to have suffered another violent episode, with his heart racing uncontrollably. An ambulance was immediately called, but he was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

His unexpected passing has sent shockwaves through Nollywood and beyond, with colleagues and fans expressing deep grief over the loss of a beloved performer known for his humour, energy and engaging social media presence.