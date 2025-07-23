2 hours ago

The Nigerian film industry has been plunged into mourning following the death of veteran actor Tom Njemanze, who passed away at the age of 75 after a prolonged struggle with prostate cancer.

The legendary actor died on Thursday, July 17, 2025, according to reports from TVC News. Though his health had been deteriorating for months, his family kept details of his condition private, leaving many to hope he was recovering.

His passing has come as a painful shock to fans and colleagues alike.

Njemanze’s illustrious career took flight in the 1990s, during the formative years of Nollywood. He quickly established himself as a household name through powerful performances in a string of acclaimed films including Tokunboh, Pounds and Dollars, Atosa, Issakaba, Osuofia in London, Brain Box, and Igbotic Love.

His ability to embody diverse characters with depth and authenticity made him one of the industry’s most respected and beloved figures.

Widely regarded as one of the foundational forces behind Nollywood’s rise, Tom Njemanze left an indelible mark on African cinema. His influence helped shape what many consider the golden era of Nigerian film, inspiring a new generation of actors and filmmakers.

As news of his passing spreads, tributes have begun flooding in from across the continent. Fans, fellow actors, and industry professionals are remembering not just his talent, but the warmth, dignity, and legacy he brought to the screen.

Tom Njemanze may be gone, but his work and spirit will remain a treasured part of Nollywood history.