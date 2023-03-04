1 hour ago

JJC Skillz, the estranged husband of actress Funke Akindele has reportedly tied the knot with a lady from Ebira in Kano State, Nigeria.

The remarriage to one Falilat Raji comes just nine months after he publicly announced his split from the movie guru.

Deep throat sources have revealed that he converted to Islam to wed his new wife.

An alleged wedding invitation had surfaced online which has the couple’s name although the wedding was on a low-key held on Friday, February 10th, 2023e.

Both JJC and Funke are yet to confirm or refute the news.

However, videos shared online captured him dancing happily with his bride and others captured them posing for a camera.

Recall that in June 2022, JJC announced the end of their seven-year-old union which produced two kids.

JJC, who before his marriage to Funke Akindele, had three kids with different women confirmed that the marriage has been having issues for the past two years.

He revealed that the actress asked him to leave her house and refused any form of amicable communication with him.