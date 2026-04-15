2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has said Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) have become the heaviest health burden in Ghana, warning that conditions such as hypertension, cancers and stroke are driving a growing strain on the country’s healthcare system.

He made the remarks on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at the launch of the Free Primary Healthcare Programme at the Shai Osudoku District Hospital.

President Mahama said the new programme is designed to shift Ghana’s healthcare approach from treatment to prevention, particularly in addressing lifestyle-related diseases before they become severe.

He noted that NCDs currently account for a significant share of Ghana’s disease burden, citing conditions such as breast cancer, cervical cancer, hypertension, stroke, cardiovascular diseases and renal complications.

“With the Free Primary Healthcare Programme, we are trying to prevent, especially, non-communicable diseases before they become something else. The NCDs have become the heaviest disease burden in Ghana,” he said.

He explained that a key component of the programme will be public education on risk factors and lifestyle choices that contribute to NCDs.

“Breast cancers, cervical cancers, hypertension, strokes, cardiovascular accidents, renal cancers have become the highest disease burden. So one aspect of the programme will be to educate people on what makes you susceptible to these diseases and the lifestyle to adopt,” he added.

The Free Primary Healthcare Programme forms part of government’s broader effort to expand universal health coverage, with a focus on early detection, community screening, and preventive care.