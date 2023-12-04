38 minutes ago

A former Big Brother Naija Housemate and disc jockey, Tolanibaj, has lamented about her failed romantic relationships.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast, co-hosted by her and popular on-air Pprsonality, Moet Abebe, Tolanibaj said all the men she had dated in the past ended up not marrying her.

The reality TV star said she had dated seven and thought every one of them was her future husband, but they always dumped her.

Tolanibaj said she had concluded that what was currently left in the dating pool were remnants, stressing that all the good men were taken.

She said, “I feel like in the dating pool, we are left with remnants. The good ones are married. We hopped on the train too late. I have dated like seven guys, and I thought they were the ones…”

One of the guests during the podcast, actor Daniel Etim-Effiong, inferred: “Tbaj, the problem can not be all these seven guys. Maybe the problem is you.”