The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has announced Swiss national Nora Häuptle as the new head coach of the Copper Queens on a three-year contract.

Häuptle's appointment marks the beginning of a new era for Zambia’s women’s football, building on recent successes, including the team’s bronze medal at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), their debut at the FIFA World Cup in 2023, and consecutive Olympic qualifications.

FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga expressed confidence in Häuptle’s ability to elevate Zambia’s women’s football program.

“Her duty is to consolidate the gains made in our women’s game and take us to the next level,” Kamanga stated.

Häuptle enjoyed a distinguished playing career as a defender, representing Switzerland internationally before retiring in 2009.

Transitioning into coaching, she gained extensive experience, including:



Managing SC Sand in the German Frauen-Bundesliga in 2020, where she was the only female coach in the league at the time.



Serving as Technical Adviser and later head coach for Ghana's female teams, including guiding the Black Queens to the WAFCON after a five-year absence and nearly securing Olympic qualification.



Working with the Israeli Football Association as Head Coach and Women’s Director.

Häuptle holds a UEFA Pro License and other advanced certifications in sports management, strength and conditioning, and athletic coaching.

Her multilingual proficiency in German, English, French, Italian, and Spanish is an asset for fostering communication within diverse footballing environments.

With the Copper Queens already qualified for the 2024 WAFCON in Morocco, Häuptle’s immediate task will be to prepare the team for the competition and further solidify their place among Africa’s elite.

Her technical expertise and track record of success position her as a transformative figure for Zambia’s women’s football program.