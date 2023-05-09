4 hours ago

Manasseh Mawufemor Mintah, a candidate in the parliamentary primaries in the North Dayi Constituency of the Volta region has accused the Member of Parliament for the area, Joycelyn Tetteh of abusing her office.

With few days to the elections, Mr. Mintah one of five persons contesting the incumbent, Joycelyn Tetteh, said the MP with support from some constituency executives is engaged in influence peddling to get herself retained as the party’s parliamentary candidate ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He believes a large number of the constituency executives have compromised ahead of Saturday, May 13 elections.

“In the past few months, we have witnessed that 27 out of the 28 constituency executives have been openly, glaringly campaigning alongside the sitting MP in the constituency. As I speak, some of them have been distributing exercise books, pencils and other souvenirs under the disguise of serving the party.”

“They bus delegates, party people to events and tell them the MP has paid for it all of these is being done to project the MP above every other candidate and that is unheard of, unfair and disturbing,” he added.

Mr. Mintah intimated these actions of the constituency executives with tacit approval from the MP, who stands to benefit does not create a "levelled playing field” for the other contestants and called on the party leadership to call them to order.

He said the constituency executives who have a hand in the organization of the primaries are “polarised and compromised” rather than staying neutral.

He also cautioned party bigwigs to desist from imposing their favourites on constituencies and warned that the people of North Dayi would resist any such attempts.

Mr. Mintah who is a practicing lawyer, believes he is the right person to bring development to the constituency and urged delegates to vote massively for his candidature.