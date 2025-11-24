3 hours ago

Northern City FC's Wungah Williams and Coach Ernest Okyere of FC Ashantigold 24 have made history by becoming the first Division One League NASCO Player and Coach of the Month respectively.

The duo were named the best for the month of October after their impressive runs in all zones in the Access Bank Division One League.

Ernest Okyere beat strong completion from fellow nominees, Ernest Adeti of WAFA and Emmanuel Ankamah of SC Ashantigold.

In four matches played, William Wungah scored five goals and was adjudged man of the match on two occasion.

For the Coach of the Month, Ernest Otchere won over Moses Coffie of Na God FC and Isaac Nii Armah of Debibi FC.

Coach Otchere led his side, SC Ashantigold to 3 victories in 4 games, drew 1, scored 5 goals and conceded 2.

The Ghana Football Association and electronic giants, NASCO, announced a support package to reward outstanding players in the Access Bank Division One League.

As part of the package, NASCO, who are official Man of the Match, Player of the Month and Coach of the Month sponsor for both the Ghana Premier League and the Women's League, have extended support to also cover man of the match of every division one match, with each man of the match winner going home with an electric iron.

The historic Player of the Month will get with a 24 inch NASCO television set while the Coach of the Month will be presented with a NASCO 40'' television set.