47 minutes ago

Commercial rice farmers across Northern Ghana are set to stage a massive demonstration in Tamale on Monday, November 10, 2025, to protest what they describe as the government’s continued neglect of the country’s food production sector.

The protest is being organised with strong backing from major agricultural groups, including the Association of Rice Producers and Millers, Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana, Association of Soya Value Chain Actors, Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG), Ghana National Association of Farmers & Fishermen (GNAFF), General Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU), and CropLife Ghana, among others.

The decision to hit the streets follows months of growing frustration among farmers after the government’s September 23, 2025 assurance that the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) would purchase all harvested rice and maize to help stabilise market prices.

According to the farmers, that promise has not been fulfilled, leaving thousands of producers stranded with unsold crops and mounting financial losses.

Speaking to Class 91.3 FM’s Moses Apiah, the Executive Director of Akuafo Nketewa Company Limited, Mr Charles Ayamba, said the planned protest is the farmers’ last resort to get the government’s attention.

“We have waited patiently for months, but nothing has been done. The demonstration is now the only way to make our voices heard and push the government to do the needful,” Mr Ayamba stated.

He added that farmers across the northern regions are determined to ensure their concerns are addressed, stressing that the sustainability of Ghana’s food security depends on immediate government intervention.