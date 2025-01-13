Norway Leads the Charge: The World’s First All-Electric Vehicle Nation

1 hour ago

Norway sets the global standard for electric vehicles, with EVs making up nearly 90% of new car sales. Discover how this Nordic nation is pioneering the shift to a zero-emission future.

Norway is on the brink of a historic achievement, poised to become the first country in the world to sell only electric vehicles (EVs). With nearly nine out of 10 new cars sold in 2024 being electric, this Nordic nation is setting an unparalleled example in the race toward a sustainable and zero-emission future. The question remains: can other nations follow in Norway’s electric footsteps?

Norway’s Electric Revolution: A Model for the World

In 2024, electric vehicles accounted for a staggering 88.9% of new car sales in Norway, up from 82.4% the previous year, according to the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV). On the streets of Oslo, battery-powered cars have become the norm, reflecting a transformation that began decades ago.

“This started already in the 1990s,” explained Christina Bu, secretary general of the Norwegian EV Association. Early government support aimed to bolster two local EV manufacturers, Buddy and TH!NK City. Today, that support has evolved into a robust ecosystem of incentives and infrastructure.

A Bold Step: Saying Goodbye to Petrol and Diesel

For Norway, the transition to electric vehicles is more than just a trend—it’s a national commitment. Harald A. Møller, a major car dealer in Oslo, ceased selling internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles at the start of 2024.

“We think it’s wrong to advise a customer who comes here today to buy an ICE car, because the future is electric,” said Ulf Tore Hekneby, the dealership’s chief executive.

This sentiment is echoed across the country. With over 27,000 public charging stations and a growing number of petrol pumps being replaced by fast-charging points, Norway is steadily phasing out fossil fuels.

Comparing Global Progress

Tesla and Beyond: The Best-Selling EVs

While Norway leads the charge, other nations lag behind. In the UK, EVs accounted for just 20% of new car registrations in 2024, while in the US, the figure was a mere 8%. The European Union aims to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035, while the UK has set a target for 2030. By contrast, Norway aims to achieve zero emissions for all new cars by 2025.Tesla continues to dominate Norway’s EV market, alongside other brands like Volkswagen and Toyota. With diesel and petrol car sales plummeting, the demand for EVs has skyrocketed, cementing the country’s status as a pioneer in the electric revolution.

Norway’s success in transitioning to electric vehicles offers a blueprint for nations striving to achieve sustainability. As this Nordic leader edges closer to becoming the first country with only EVs, it demonstrates that a zero-emission future is not just possible—it’s already happening. The world is watching to see if other nations can match Norway’s bold and transformative journey.