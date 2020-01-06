1 hour ago

Danish top-flight side FC Midtjylland have confirmed the transfer of Ghanaian youth international Michael Baidoo to Norwegian club FK Jerv in the ongoing transfer window.

The former Ghana U20 midfielder has returned to the Norwegian second-tier for another loan spell, according to reports in tje media circles.

The 20-year-old has signed a one year loan deal with the J.J. Ugland Stadion outfit as he continue the development in his football career.

The club's official statement reads "The 20-year-old midfielder has signed a lease agreement with the Norwegian club until the end of 2020"

Since his arrival at FC Midtjylland in 2017 from Ghanaian second-tier side Vision FC, he has had successful loan spells with FC Fredericia and FK Jerv.

He spent last season at FK Jerv where he scored two goals with two assists in 13 matches.

Baidoo has a contract with FC Midtjylland until summer 2021.