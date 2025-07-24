13 minutes ago

English Championship club, Norwich City have completed the signing of Ghanaian lateral, Jeffrey Schlupp on a free transfer after his departure from Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Schlupp, who had a loan spell at Scottish giants, Celtic FC in the just ended 2024-2025 season, has signed a one-year deal at Carrow Road and will wear the number 27 shirt in next season’s campaign.

Schlupp said: “I’m really excited, it’s something new again but a lot to look forward to back in the Championship at a big club.

“I’ve spoken to the head coach about the plan for this year and I am excited to be involved.

“I’m looking forward to meeting all the players and hopefully we can create something special this year.”

Sporting director Ben Knapper added: “Jeffrey’s career so far speaks for itself and we’re delighted to welcome him and his family to Norwich City.

“He is a player of immense experience having played at the highest levels both domestically and internationally for many years. His quality, versatility and character will all be great assets for us, and he will serve as a fantastic reference point for our younger players in particular this season.”

“He will provide competition and depth across multiple positions, and we’re all really happy to have him as part of the group for the coming season.”

Born in Hamburg, Germany, to Ghanaian parents, Schlupp moved to England at a young age and progressed through the academy ranks at Leicester City, going on to make 150 appearances across all competitions.

The 32-year-old was part of the famous Leicester City side that clinched the Premier League title during the 2015-2016 season, before making the switch to Crystal Palace in January 2017.

He went on to spend eight years at Selhurst Park, including a time on loan at Scottish Premiership side Celtic last season, where he also lifted a league title. He is capped 20 times by Ghana’s Black Stars, making his debut in November 2011 and scoring one goal as well as representing Ghana at various international tournaments.

He is set to partner fellow compatriot, Forson Amankwah, who also joined The Canaries Yellows in August 2024.