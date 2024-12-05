1 hour ago

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has declared the party’s readiness for a decisive victory in the December 7 general elections.

Addressing supporters at the NPP’s final rally at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Thursday, December 5, Mr. Kodua exuded confidence, asserting that no efforts by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) could hinder their success.

The rally, which drew thousands of enthusiastic supporters, marked the culmination of the NPP’s nationwide campaign ahead of the polls.

In his passionate speech, Mr. Kodua assured the crowd that the party had taken every measure to secure victory, pointing to their robust policies, governance record, and extensive preparations as the foundation for their confidence.

“We are winning the elections, and nothing can stop it. Bawumia is the incoming president, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot stop it,” he declared.

He also criticized the NDC, accusing them of employing divisive tactics in a bid to gain political traction.

“Sensing their impending defeat, they have now resorted to tribal politics and religious denigration to create division,” Mr. Kodua stated.