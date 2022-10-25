44 minutes ago

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has been linked with a potential nationality switch to Ghana the country of his parents but he says nothing has happened at the moment.

There were reports in the local Ghanaian media that the Ghana FA had held talks with the player and his parents but as of now, nothing has happened.

The rumours heightened when the player visited Ghana and held talks with the President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo, the Sports Minister, and the GFA President.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC, the Chelsea player who is presently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen says that he will not be playing for Ghana at the World Cup.

Asked if talks had taken place with Ghana, Hudson-Odoi cracked a smile and said: "Nothing I would say at the moment on camera, I would love to tell you, but I couldn't say.

"At the moment it's more just focusing on the best I can do here. You never know what will happen in the future.

"Obviously the Ghana-England situation has been on my mind for a while. But I think right now it was more of the focus of coming here, really getting myself back into shape, playing a lot of games and just feeling like myself. Right now my mind is just open."