5 hours ago

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has issued a bold call to the Black Stars, urging them to deliver a convincing victory in their penultimate 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic on Wednesday, October 8.

Speaking to Channel One TV, Adams emphasized the high stakes of the Matchday 9 clash, which will be played at the Stade d’Honneur in Meknes, Morocco, with kickoff set for 16:00 GMT.

“I expect the Black Stars to do nothing but win and win convincingly,” Adams said.

“We need that win to safeguard our presence at the World Cup… so they must win. Nothing less than a win. That’s what we expect.”

The Black Stars, four-time African champions, are chasing a fifth World Cup appearance, having previously qualified in:



2006 – Germany



2010 – South Africa



2014 – Brazil



2022 – Qatar

Currently leading their group, Ghana must secure at least four points from their final two fixtures to confirm qualification.

With national pride and global ambition on the line, Adams’ message reflects the collective urgency and expectation surrounding Ghana’s campaign.