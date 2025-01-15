6 hours ago

The Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference has called on the John Dramani Mahama-led government to reintroduce the bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, commonly known as the anti-LGBT bill as soon as possible, to ensure its timely passage into law.

In a meeting with the Bishops on Tuesday, January 14, President Mahama proposed that a government-sponsored bill would be more effective than the current Private Member’s bill, as it would allow for broader consultation and national consensus.

The President also emphasised the importance of revising school curriculums to include moral and cultural teachings, reinforcing Ghanaian and African values in children.

Most Reverend Matthew Gyamfi, President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference said the government should not hesitate in passing the bill.

“What we want is that it is made into a law. That does not mean that it cannot be taught in the schools if it is made into a law. Many of our laws are taught in schools through civic education and other things.

“So the fact that it should be taught does not rule out the fact that it should be made into a law. Ghanaians are overwhelmingly in favour of it so we don’t want the use of any technical words to demean what Ghanaians want.”