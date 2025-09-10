2 hours ago

Ange Postecoglou has been named the new head coach of Nottingham Forest, replacing Nuno Espírito Santo, who was sacked after just three games of the new Premier League season.

Nuno’s departure came late on Monday, ending his 21-month tenure at the City Ground. The Portuguese coach had preserved Forest’s top-flight status after taking charge in December 2023 and guided the club to seventh place last season, their best finish since 1994-95, securing European qualification for the first time in 30 years. But a poor start this term, capped by a 3-0 defeat at West Ham, proved decisive.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis said Postecoglou’s appointment reflected the club’s ambitions:

“We are bringing a coach to the club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies. His experience at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions.”

Postecoglou, 60, returns to management three months after his dismissal from Tottenham Hotspur. While Spurs endured a disappointing Premier League campaign under his watch, finishing 17th, he delivered a historic Europa League triumph, ending the club’s long wait for silverware.

The Australian coach will be officially presented at a press conference on Thursday at 12:30 GMT.

Forest currently sit 10th in the table with four points from three matches. Postecoglou’s first game in charge will be a daunting trip to Arsenal on Saturday.

Nuno’s dismissal came as a surprise to many within the squad, with several Forest players away on international duty. Some reportedly learned of the decision via teammates rather than directly from the club.

Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who recently signed a new three-year contract, paid tribute to his former manager in a post on X:

“I learned a lot from you and made some great memories along the way. I wish you nothing but the best for the future in your new chapter.”

Nuno’s position had been uncertain for weeks amid reports of a strained relationship with Marinakis and global sporting director Edu.

Postecoglou becomes Forest’s eighth permanent manager since Marinakis took over in 2017. His stated target is not just stability but silverware, as the club seeks to build on recent progress and establish itself among England’s elite.